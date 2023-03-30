Donate
Bahrain Launches High-Tech Training Program for 200 Locals
The Media Line Staff
03/30/2023

Bahrain announced Wednesday a training program aimed at preparing a new generation of highly skilled professionals in the technology sector. The Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01), in partnership with the Labor Fund (Tamkeen) and supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), will train 200 Bahrainis in a two-year program designed to bridge the tech knowledge gap across multiple industry sectors.

The program, which is part of the National Economic Recovery Plan launched in October 2021, reflects Bahrain’s efforts to establish itself as a regional hub for innovation and technology. The Telecommunications, ICT, and Digital Economy Sector Strategy aims to establish world-class digital infrastructure in Bahrain, attract big-tech companies to the kingdom, and increase national employment in the sector from 30 to 35% by the end of 2023.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the EDB attracted investments worth $98 million in the information technology sector during the first nine months of 2022, along with 14 prominent international companies, which are expected to create 770 jobs.

