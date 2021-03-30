Bahrain Names First Ambassador to Israel

Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma has been named the first Bahraini ambassador to Israel. Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced the appointment Tuesday, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

Jalahma previously served as deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the US from 2009 to 2013. His appointment came after Bahrain suggested his name to Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi earlier this week.

Bahrain has not yet opened its embassy in Israel. A diplomatic team from Bahrain is set to arrive in Israel in the coming weeks to set up the diplomatic mission. Israel and Bahrain signed a normalization agreement in September in Washington DC as part of the Abraham Accords.