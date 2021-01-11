Bahrain opens airspace to Qatar

Bahrain opened its airspace to Qatar on Monday, days after a resolution to end the conflict between Qatar and a Saudi-led coalition of Arab countries was signed at the Gulf Cooperation Council’s annual summit.

Bahrain’s action, announced by its Civil Aviation Affairs Department, comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced the opening of their borders and airspace to Qatar.

Also on Monday, airlines in Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced that air travel between the two countries would resume.

The countries are working toward restoring diplomatic ties as well.