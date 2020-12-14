Bahrain Opens Online Registration for COVID-19 Vaccine

Bahrain opened an online registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The online registration for citizens and residents age 18 and over to receive the vaccination for free at one of 27 health centers throughout the country was launched on Sunday, the same day that Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority announced that it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group, or Sinopharm.

The kingdom had participated in Phase III trials of the approved vaccine, Reuters reported, and had already authorized it for emergency use for frontline workers.

Bahrain granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this month.