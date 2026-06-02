Bahrain Prohibits Citizen Travel to Iraq and Iran Until Further Notice

Bahrain has forbidden its citizens from traveling to Iraq and Iran effective immediately, citing ongoing security concerns linked to recent regional tensions.

The decision was announced by Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and took effect immediately. According to a statement carried by the state news agency BNA, the measure was adopted to protect national security and the safety of Bahraini citizens.

“Due to the continued tense security situation resulting from the repercussions of the sinful Iranian aggression, and in order to safeguard national security and the safety of all citizens, the Ministry of Interior announces the decision to ban citizens from traveling” to Iraq and Iran, the ministry said.

Restrictions will remain in force “until further notice,” the ministry said and warned that authorities would take action against anyone who violates the travel ban. Bahraini authorities will undertake the necessary measures against “violators” of the directive.

The announcement follows a period of heightened tensions across the Middle East and comes after Iranian strikes targeted Bahrain during the recent regional conflict.

Iranian missiles and drones struck critical infrastructure across the kingdom, including major fires at a fuel depot in Muharraq Governorate and at the country’s largest oil refinery on Sitra Island.

Sites associated with US military assets were also targeted during the attacks. Bahraini officials said locations hosting American forces, including the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Sheikh Isa Air Base, were among the locations struck during the initial wave of attacks.

The strikes also affected residential areas, according to Bahraini officials. The attacks resulted in fatalities and displaced thousands of people.