Manama, Bahrain (Pexels)

Bahrain Ranks 3rd in the Arab Region in UN Human Development Report

The Media Line Staff
08/17/2025

Bahrain has secured the third position among Arab nations and 38th globally in the United Nations Development Programme’s 2025 Human Development Report, boasting a Human Development Index score of 0.899. This ranking highlights the country’s significant advancements in healthcare, education, and income, placing it in the “very high human development” category. 

In the Arab region, only the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia ranked higher, with the UAE at 15th globally (HDI of 0.940) and Saudi Arabia at 37th (0.900). Following Bahrain are Qatar in fourth place (43rd globally, 0.886), Oman (50th, 0.858), and Kuwait (52nd, 0.852). 

The HDI, developed by the UN, measures life expectancy, educational attainment, and per capita income, adjusted for purchasing power. Scores range from 0 to 1, with higher values indicating better development outcomes. Bahrain’s ranking reflects its commitment to enhancing public services and promoting sustainable economic growth. 

Officials note that this achievement reinforces Bahrain’s status as a regional leader in human development, emphasizing the importance of improving citizens’ quality of life beyond mere economic indicators. The report indicates that Bahrain is progressing alongside countries known for their robust social and economic systems, showcasing its dedication to the well-being of its residents. 

 

