Bahrain Says It Foiled Early 2020 Iran-backed Terror Attack

Bahrain said Sunday that it foiled an early 2020 terrorist attack that was to have been carried out by Iranian-backed forces. The statement from Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps planned an attack on several public and security structures in the Persian Gulf nation. Sources outside of the ministry reported that security forces found an explosive device targeting visiting foreign diplomats and nationals. These sources reported that the device was traced to a new group calling itself the “Qasem Soleimani Brigade.” Bahraini authorities are now pursuing legal action against approximately 20 plotters, nine of whom are in Iran. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain from where it leads operations in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. Officials surmise that its fleet and personnel could be potential targets for terrorists operating in Bahrain. In the past, Tehran has denied any connections to domestic events in Bahrain.