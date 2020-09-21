Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahrain Says It Foiled Early 2020 Iran-backed Terror Attack
News Updates
Bahrain
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
terror attack
US Navy

Bahrain Says It Foiled Early 2020 Iran-backed Terror Attack

The Media Line Staff
09/21/2020

Bahrain said Sunday that it foiled an early 2020 terrorist attack that was to have been carried out by Iranian-backed forces. The statement from Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps planned an attack on several public and security structures in the Persian Gulf nation. Sources outside of the ministry reported that security forces found an explosive device targeting visiting foreign diplomats and nationals. These sources reported that the device was traced to a new group calling itself the “Qasem Soleimani Brigade.” Bahraini authorities are now pursuing legal action against approximately 20 plotters, nine of whom are in Iran. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet is based in Bahrain from where it leads operations in the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. Officials surmise that its fleet and personnel could be potential targets for terrorists operating in Bahrain. In the past, Tehran has denied any connections to domestic events in Bahrain.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.