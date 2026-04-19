Bahrain To Review Citizenship, Strip Status From Those Linked to Iran’s IRGC 

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has directed a review of citizenship eligibility, indicating Bahrain’s intention to revoke the citizenship of those found guilty of treason or espionage on behalf of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. (IRGC)

During a meeting with several officials on Sunday, the King stated, “We will immediately begin taking the necessary measures against those who have dared to betray the nation or threaten its security and stability. We will also review who deserves Bahraini citizenship and who does not, so that the necessary procedures can be applied to them,” according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

The King added, “We are successfully overcoming the difficulties of this period thanks to God Almighty, the efficiency of our defense, security, and civil defense forces, the unity of our citizens through genuine brotherhood, the diligent work of our wise government in providing all requirements, and the professional handling of various emerging developments.”

“The state is resolutely proceeding with addressing the repercussions of the war,” he continued, noting that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, has been tasked with implementing comprehensive and decisive measures in the near future, through the development of programs to address defense or economic issues.

Bahrain had previously announced the arrest of several cells on charges of espionage for the IRGC since the start of the Iranian bombardment of the Gulf and Bahrain on February 28, 2016. Statistics from the Bahraini Ministry of Interior indicate that the number of those arrested exceeds 20.