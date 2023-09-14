Bahrain, US Sign Agreement To Promote Security Coordination, Trade

The agreement, which is the first of its kind between the two countries, is meant to increase stability in the Middle East

Bahrain and the US signed an agreement on Wednesday to promote cooperation in the fields of security and economics, the first such agreement signed between the countries.

The pact, known as the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), was signed by Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It is meant to promote stability in the Middle East and increase cooperation between the two allied countries, especially around security, technology, trade, and investment.

“This agreement represents a joint declaration that clearly expresses our intention to move forward together towards a future based on our shared values and contributes to enhancing cooperation for the desired prosperity for future generations,” Salman said. He added that the agreement will be a starting point for international cooperation, mutual exchange, and shared visions, in accordance with the two countries’ interests.

Salman is currently on an official visit to the US. He is accompanied by a large delegation, including Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Finance Minister Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Sustainable Development Minister Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, and Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who serves as national security adviser, secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council, and commander of the Royal Guard.

The crown prince stressed the importance of the new agreement, saying that free trade, free exchange of ideas, and free movement of people are the basis for the rules-based liberal international order.

He noted that C-SIPA focuses not only on the vital joint projects of security and defense, but also on economics, human development, and technology. He said that the agreement could form the basis for a new way of structuring the world.

Blinken identified three ways that the agreement deepens bilateral cooperation. First, it expands security and defense cooperation. Cooperation between the two countries around defense is already strong, as the Kingdom of Bahrain hosts the 5th Fleet of the US Navy.

Second, it will increase economic ties between the two countries, which have had a free trade agreement since 2006.

Third, Blinken said, “The agreement also works to enhance scientific and technical cooperation by increasing the exchange of Information between the two friendly countries and peoples.” He said that Bahrain and the US are already cooperating in fields including health and digital security.

According to the text of C-SIPA, which The Media Line viewed, the agreement supports deepening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries, in keeping with the efforts of the Abraham Accords and the Negev Forum.

The Abraham Accords were a series of US-mediated agreements signed in 2020 and 2021 that normalized ties between Israel and four Arab countries, including Bahrain. The Negev Forum, made up of the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates, was established by Israel in 2022 to promote international cooperation.

The agreement also stipulated several matters meant to enhance stability in the Middle East, including regular meetings to increase integration of air and missile defense, special operations forces, cybersecurity, strategic communication, and awareness of emerging threats.

Bahrain and the US also agreed to coordinate twice a year on military and defense matters, focusing on joint efforts to deter and confront threats of external aggression against one or more of the parties.