Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahrain Welcomes Israel’s New Ambassador as Regional Tensions Persist

Bahrain Welcomes Israel’s New Ambassador as Regional Tensions Persist

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2025

Bahrain formally received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador on Wednesday, marking a renewal of diplomatic engagement nearly a year after ties were downgraded in response to the Gaza war.

Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani met with Shmuel Revel, Israel’s newly appointed envoy, at the Foreign Ministry in Manama, according to the Bahraini state news agency. Al Zayani welcomed Revel, wishing him success and stressing “the importance of continuing efforts to support peace, security, and stability in the region.” The meeting was also attended by Bahraini officials, including Ambassador Khaled Yousef Al Jalahma and Chief of Protocol Salah Mohammed Shehab.

Revel succeeds Eitan Na’eh, who left the kingdom after Bahrain recalled its own ambassador from Tel Aviv in November 2023 in solidarity with the Palestinians. The step reflected tensions following Hamas’s October 7 assault on Israel, when terrorists killed some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others into Gaza. Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was the first Arab leader to condemn the attack, which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Israel and Bahrain established diplomatic ties in 2020 under the Abraham Accords, a series of US-brokered normalization agreements that also included the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan. Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, has since sought to balance its new relationship with Israel against regional sensitivities and strong domestic support for the Palestinian cause.

Revel’s appointment comes as both governments face pressure to maintain cooperation while navigating the fallout from the Gaza conflict.

News Updates
Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
Abraham Accords
Bahrain
Gaza war
Shmuel Revel
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods