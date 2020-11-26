Bahraini Delegation Promoting Coexistence, Tolerance Visits Israel

A leadership delegation from the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain visited Israel to promote cooperation in the field of coexistence and tolerance. The delegation, led by Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Daij Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family who serves as chairman of the center’s board, visited The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Wednesday. Following a tour of the campus, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to develop joint educational programs designed to nurture Middle East leaders, programs related to innovation technology and student exchanges. “This is a historic moment for us. My generation has wasted its time on hatred, wars, violence. We all know that. I believe we have a chance for cooperation, for peace and reciprocity, and to create a better regional atmosphere than before,” Khalid said. The delegation met on Thursday with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin. Rivlin thanked the Kingdom of Bahrain for its support of peace, for the support it gives to the country’s Jewish community and its steadfast position against all forms of anti-Semitism, according to a statement from his office. At the end of the meeting, the members of the delegation presented the president with a Hebrew copy of the King of Bahrain’s 2017 declaration in support of interreligious tolerance and coexistence.