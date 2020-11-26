You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Bahraini Delegation Promoting Coexistence, Tolerance Visits Israel
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin meets in Jerusalem with a leadership delegation from the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain (Mark Neyman/GPO)
Bahrain
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
President Reuven Rivlin
tolerance and coexistence

Bahraini Delegation Promoting Coexistence, Tolerance Visits Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/26/2020

A leadership delegation from the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain visited Israel to promote cooperation in the field of coexistence and tolerance. The delegation, led by Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Daij Al Khalifa, a member of the Bahraini royal family who serves as chairman of the center’s board, visited The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Wednesday. Following a tour of the campus, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to develop joint educational programs designed to nurture Middle East leaders, programs related to innovation technology and student exchanges. “This is a historic moment for us. My generation has wasted its time on hatred, wars, violence.  We all know that. I believe we have a chance for cooperation, for peace and reciprocity, and to create a better regional atmosphere than before,” Khalid said. The delegation met on Thursday with Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin. Rivlin thanked the Kingdom of Bahrain for its support of peace, for the support it gives to the country’s Jewish community and its steadfast position against all forms of anti-Semitism, according to a statement from his office. At the end of the meeting, the members of the delegation presented the president with a Hebrew copy of the King of Bahrain’s 2017 declaration in support of interreligious tolerance and coexistence.

Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Daij Al Khalifa of Bahrain’s King Hamad Global Center for Peace and Coexistence and Prof. Asher Cohen, president of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, sign a memorandum of understanding for joint projects on Nov. 25, 2020. (Bruno Sharvit/Hebrew University)

