Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahraini FM Arrives in Israel, Asks to Open Embassy
Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (left) and US special peace envoy Avi Berkowitz disembark at the head of a Bahraini delegation after landing at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on November 18. (Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)
News Updates
Bahrain-Israel
Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani
Avi Berkowitz
Gabi Ashkenazi
Manama
Tel Aviv
Embassy
Gulf Air

Bahraini FM Arrives in Israel, Asks to Open Embassy

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2020

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani landed in Israel on Wednesday morning aboard the first commercial flight between Manama and Tel Aviv. He was accompanied on the flight – Gulf Air 972, whose numbers are the same as Israel’s telephone country code – by several senior government officials, as well as by US peace negotiator Avi Berkowitz. The delegation was met at Ben-Gurion Airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who is expected to sign several bilateral agreements with his Bahraini counterpart. “I arrived here from a country convinced of the importance of peace, from a people who believe in coexistence, mutual respect and acceptance of others,” Zayani said during a news conference. He announced that Bahrain had made a formal request to open an embassy in Israel, adding that an Israeli request to open an embassy of its own in Bahrain had been approved. He said the new relationship will offer “clear positive benefits for our country and the region.” Zayani was scheduled to meet later in the day with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.