Bahraini King Reshuffles His Cabinet

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain reshuffled the country’s cabinet on Monday, appointing 17 ministers including the kingdom’s oil minister. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, the former special envoy for climate affairs, was appointed as the oil and environment minister, and Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa was named deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure. New ministers also will be seen in the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, Works Ministry, and Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry. The new cabinet includes four female ministers: Health Minister Jalila bint Al Sayyed Jawad Hassan, Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffer Al Sairafi, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi, and Sustainable Development Minister Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif.