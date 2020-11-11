Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bahraini PM Dies while Undergoing Treatment in US
Bahraini Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa is shown in 2010 during an official visit to Thailand. (Government of Thailand/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Bahrain
prime minister
Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa
Mayo Clinic
hardliner
Sunnis
Iran
Gulf
Middle East

Bahraini PM Dies while Undergoing Treatment in US

The Media Line Staff
11/11/2020

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa of Bahrain has died. A member of the royal family, the prince was 84 and was being treated for an undisclosed illness at the Mayo Clinic in the United States. Khalifa was born in 1935 – he would have turned 85 on November 24. He was the second son of Salman ibn Hamad al Khalifa, who, in 1942, became hakim, or leader, of Bahrain, at the time a British protectorate, and Salman’s second wife, Mouza bint Hamad Al Khalifa. Khalifa climbed the ladder of governmental authority in the protectorate until he was empowered with prime ministerial duties in 1970. His brother, Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the country’s first emir, appointed him prime minister of a newly independent Bahrain in 1971. Khalifa was seen as a hardliner and the one behind the crackdown on protesters during the 2011 Arab Spring – the royal family adheres to Sunni Islam while the majority of Bahrainis are Shi’ites, with Iran once having laid claim to the Gulf island. King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa has declared a week of mourning, during which the national flag will be flown at half-staff.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.