Bahrain’s Crown Prince Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal With Netanyahu

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday that it is important that the countries in the region be part of any negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

The call comes as the United States under the Biden Administration attempt to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States pulled out of in 2018, which was applauded by the Gulf countries and Israel.

A readout of the call issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Salman reiterated his invitation for Netanyahu to visit Bahrain. “The leaders determined that at the first opportunity that the morbidity will permit, Prime Minister Netanyahu will visit Bahrain,” according to the readout.