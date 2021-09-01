Bahrain’s 1st Envoy to Israel Arrives in Tel Aviv

Bahrain’s first-ever ambassador to Israel arrived in the country, ready to begin work. Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

Jalahma’s arrival comes nearly a year after Israel and Bahrain normalized diplomatic relations as part of the Abraham Accords.

“The ambassador’s arrival, and the upcoming official opening of the Bahraini Embassy in Israel, mark an important step in developing relations between the two countries and their peoples,” the official Bahrain News Agency reported.