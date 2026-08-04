Bar-Ilan Research Inspires New Moovit Feature To Get Commuters Walking More 

A study by a Bar-Ilan University researcher has led to a new feature in the Moovit app that allows public transportation users to choose routes with more walking while reaching their destinations in the same amount of time—or even faster.

The feature grew out of research by Prof. Jonathan Rabinowitz, a wellness researcher at Bar-Ilan University’s Weisfeld School of Social Work, who studied the commuting habits of 2,200 public transportation users. The study found that passengers could increase the amount they walked during their journeys without extending travel times.

Seeking to apply the findings beyond academia, Rabinowitz approached Moovit with a proposal to incorporate an option that would encourage users to select routes involving more walking without adding time to their trips.

Moovit subsequently integrated the feature into its app, giving users the ability to prioritize routes that include additional walking while maintaining comparable travel times.

The initiative is part of Rabinowitz’s broader effort to translate academic research into practical tools through partnerships with industry.

“I study wellness, and through collaborations with various companies I’m always looking for ways to bring research to a broad audience,” Rabinowitz said. “One idea was to approach Moovit and suggest a feature that would help people incorporate more walking into their public transportation journeys. Our study of 2,200 passengers showed that it’s possible to walk more while arriving at your destination in the same amount of time–or even less. It’s a win-win: more physical activity without spending any extra time.”

The feature is based directly on the study’s conclusion that modest changes to route selection can increase daily physical activity without requiring commuters to devote additional time to their journeys.

Bar-Ilan University said the collaboration demonstrates how academic research can be adapted into consumer technology designed to promote healthier daily habits on a large scale, potentially reaching millions of public transportation users through the Moovit platform.