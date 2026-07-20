Bar-Ilan Study Links Greener Neighborhoods to Lower Stress During Pregnancy 

Researchers led by Bar-Ilan University have found that pregnant women living in greener neighborhoods had lower levels of long-term stress hormones, suggesting that greater residential exposure to vegetation may benefit maternal health during pregnancy.

The study, published in Environmental Epidemiology, examined 385 pregnant women recruited from the Helen Schneider Hospital for Women at Rabin Medical Center. Researchers analyzed hair samples collected during the second trimester to measure cortisol and cortisone, hormones that accumulate over several months and serve as indicators of chronic stress.

Researchers found that women living in greener residential environments had significantly lower concentrations of both hormones. The association remained consistent across multiple measures of greenery and at different distances surrounding participants’ homes.

“Our findings suggest that exposure to greenery around the home is associated with reduced chronic stress hormones during pregnancy,” said Sohini Bhattacharya, a PhD candidate at the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University. “This is important because prolonged exposure to elevated stress hormones can negatively affect both the mother and the developing fetus.”

To assess participants’ exposure to vegetation, the research team combined satellite imagery using the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index with Google Street View images that measured greenery from a pedestrian’s perspective. The street-level analysis also distinguished among grass, trees, and other vegetation.

One of the study’s notable findings was that women living in neighborhoods with a higher percentage of grass around their homes had lower cortisol and cortisone levels than those in less grassy areas, a result researchers said could have implications for urban planning and public health policy.

The study builds on earlier research by the same team that linked residential greenery with lower hair cortisol levels during the first trimester of pregnancy. The new research expanded the analysis by examining additional stress hormones, later stages of pregnancy, and more detailed measures of surrounding vegetation.

Lead researcher Prof. Keren Agay-Shay of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine at Bar-Ilan University said, “Our findings support efforts to preserve and expand green spaces and greenness in residential neighborhoods. As cities continue to grow around the world, integrating trees, grass, and other vegetation into urban environments may provide a simple and accessible strategy for improving public health.”

The research team said it will next examine how air pollution and temperature may influence hormone levels during pregnancy.