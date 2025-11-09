BBC Director General Davie Resigns After Report Exposes Bias in Israel-Gaza, Capitol Riot Coverage 

BBC director-general Tim Davie stepped down on Sunday after a turbulent week in which a series of disclosures raised questions about the broadcaster’s editorial judgment, including its handling of reporting on the Israel–Gaza war, coverage of gender-related issues, and the editing of a speech delivered by President Donald Trump ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot. Deborah Turness, the BBC’s CEO of News and Current Affairs, also tendered her resignation.

Davie, who spent two decades at the corporation, said the decision to leave was “entirely” his own and that he would work with the board to ensure a smooth transition. His departure followed detailed reporting by The Telegraph alleging longstanding editorial imbalances, including what critics described as one-sided coverage of the conflict in Gaza and the downplaying of internal disputes over gender-critical debates.

One of the most contentious revelations concerned a Panorama documentary that presented an edited segment of a Trump speech from January 6, 2021. The video spliced together excerpts in a way that suggested he encouraged the crowd to act, omitting his statement urging supporters to make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically.” The BBC is expected to issue a formal apology on Monday, and chairman Samir Shah is preparing to notify Parliament’s culture, media, and sport committee about the incident.

Hours before Davie’s resignation, Turness emailed staff to signal that a public acknowledgment of the misstep was imminent. The controversy came as political pressure on the broadcaster intensified. Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, criticized what she described as “entirely inconsistent” editorial practices across major topics, including coverage of Israel, Gaza, transgender issues, and the Trump speech. She said repeated conversations with senior BBC leadership over the past 15 months left her with concerns that decisions “do not always meet the highest standards.”

Nandy called the BBC a central national institution but warned that lapses in judgment affect public trust. She said the government would support the board as it manages the leadership transition and ensures the upcoming Charter Review helps the broadcaster adapt to the current media landscape.

The shakeup marks one of the most significant leadership crises at the BBC in years, setting the stage for a broader internal debate about how the organization safeguards accuracy and impartiality in politically charged coverage.