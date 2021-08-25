Protecting Truth During Tension

Bedouin Israeli Lawmaker Said al-Harumi Dies at 49
Said al-Harumi, a lawmaker from the Raam-Arab Joint List party, is shown here voting in national elections in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom on March 2, 2020. Al-Harumi died on April 25, 2021. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
Bedouin Israeli Lawmaker Said al-Harumi Dies at 49

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2021

A Bedouin Israeli lawmaker who championed the rights of his fellow Bedouin in the Negev has died. Said al-Harumi of the Raam-United Arab List party died early Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49.

“Al-Harumi dedicated his life to serve the Arab sector and to solve the burning issues of his community,” the Raam party said in a statement announcing his death.

Al-Harumi abstained in June’s confidence motion to form the new government, a response to the planned demolition of Bedouin homes In Israel’s south, though the three other members of the Raam party, the first Arab party to join a coalition government, voted in favor.

He will be replaced by Iman Khatib-Yasin, Israel’s first lawmaker to wear a hijab, who served in the Knesset in 2020 but did not keep her seat following the 2021 election.

