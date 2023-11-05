Beirut Art Fair Becomes a Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, has become a canvas for hope as 35 young Arab artists showcase their work at the third Arab Art fair. The event, running from November 2-5, aims to provide a respite from the persistent crises gripping the region. Lebanese mosaic artist Rabab Malaeb highlighted the psychological toll of the ongoing tensions, including the Israel-Hizbullah border conflicts. Despite the strain, the artists focus on creating a positive societal impact through their art.

Farhat Farhat, Director of EDUCITY and organizer of the fair, proceeded with the exhibition despite the grim mood among exhibitors and art enthusiasts. His objective: to foster a beacon of optimism amidst Lebanon’s historical resilience against adversities such as assassinations and wars. Artists from across the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Gaza, were slated to participate but were deterred by security concerns. Their artwork, however, speaks volumes in their absence.

Textiles artist Laura Taleb lamented the missed opportunity for in-person cultural exchange, especially for Palestinian artists whose contributions symbolize their commitment to the Arab world’s art scene.