Beirut Port Explosion Probe Resumes After 13 Months

The investigation into the explosion at the Beirut Port that left more than 220 people dead and damaged much of Lebanon’s capital city has resumed after more than a year. Judge Tarek Bitar, who was forced to stop the investigation some 13 months ago after politicians that he placed under investigation filed complaints against him, has resumed his work, the AFP news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.

The judge ordered the release of five people detained in the case and charged eight others. No government officials have been charged in the case. Among those charged are Major General Abbas Ibrahim, the former general director of the Lebanese General Security, and Major General Antoine Saliba, the current general director. Hizbullah also has demanded that Bitar remove himself from the probe.