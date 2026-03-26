Ben-Gurion University Develops Psychological First Aid App To Prevent PTSD After Traumatic Events

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev said Thursday it has developed a new AI-driven application designed to provide immediate psychological first aid to people experiencing shock following traumatic events, with the aim of reducing the risk of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The system, created at the AI for Resilience and Social Welfare Lab, is intended to guide users in the minutes and hours after incidents such as missile attacks, natural disasters or accidents, offering step-by-step instructions based on clinical data and field protocols.

Researchers said the application addresses what they describe as the “psychological golden hour,” a critical window in which early intervention can affect long-term outcomes. The app is accessible via smartphone and is currently available free of charge in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

“The best time to use the app is immediately after the event, but the intervention remains highly effective within the first 48 hours,” said Dr. Talia Meital Schwartz-Tayri, head of the AI for Resilience and Social Welfare Lab. “By providing the right response in those first moments, we can prevent the entrenchment of shock symptoms that frequently lead to chronic PTSD.”

AI trained on clinical data identifies symptoms such as paralysis, shaking, or vomiting and provides tailored responses. Researchers said bystanders or first responders can use the platform to provide treatment before professional medical assistance arrives.

A grant from the Applied Research Fund at the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology funded the project.

The system has also drawn interest beyond Israel due to its ability to adapt to cultural contexts. When used in Arabic, for example, it incorporates honorific language such as “Ya Ammi.”

Dr. Schwartz-Tayri and Samar Alzrai’ah, a student in her lab, recently conducted a webinar in Arabic to train responders in the Arab world on how to use the application.

Prof. Miri Yemini, Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, said, “Support for research such as AI-PFA [psychological first aid] is a central expression of the activity of the Ministry’s Applied Research Fund,” adding that the initiative demonstrates how technological innovation can be mobilized “to provide an immediate, science-based solution for real-time PTSD prevention.”