It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ben-Gvir Bans Palestinian Flags in Israeli Public Spaces
An Israeli left-wing activist holds a banner bearing images of the Israeli and Palestinian flags during a rally demanding fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, in Tel Aviv on October 24, 2015. (Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Palestinian flag
Israel Police
Kobi Shabtai
Israel

Ben-Gvir Bans Palestinian Flags in Israeli Public Spaces

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2023

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has ordered police to remove Palestinian flags being displayed in public spaces, despite a lack of legal basis for the decision where there is no danger of disturbing the peace.

Ben-Gvir, who earned international condemnation and a United Nations Security Council emergency session for his visit last week to the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem, has deemed the flag “an act of terrorism,” according to local media reports.

The Times of Israel quoting Ben-Gvir’s office as saying that the minister had directed Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai to implement the new decision.

“Minister Ben-Gvir sent the police commissioner’s office an order stating that all police officers of any rank are authorized in the course of police work to pull down flags of the Palestinian Authority,” the statement said.

The decision comes days after a mass protest in Tel Aviv against the new hardline government, during which some of the attendees also waved Palestinian flags.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.