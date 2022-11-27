Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ben-Gvir Reaches Preliminary Coalition Agreement With Netanyahu
Far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on March 31, 2022. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Itamar Ben-Gvir
coalition agreement
form government

Ben-Gvir Reaches Preliminary Coalition Agreement With Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
11/27/2022

Controversial Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party have reached a tentative agreement for a coalition government with Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu. Under the initial agreement, Ben-Gvir will serve as National Security Minister, a newly created position that expands the position of the public security minister and adds oversight of the Israel Police and the Border Police in the West Bank. Under the deal, the party also will receive the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee; the newly created Heritage Ministry; the Knesset’s Public Security Committee and the Knesset Special Committee for the Israeli Citizens’ Fund, according to reports.

Likud and Otzma Yehudit have not yet signed a full coalition agreement.

Ben-Gvir on Saturday night caused concern about his possible new appointment when he said that left-wing activists who were attacked by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Hebron in the West Bank brought it on themselves by provoking the soldiers.

Netanyahu was scheduled on Sunday to meet with the heads of the six coalition faction leaders set to make up his as-of-yet unformed right-wing coalition government.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.