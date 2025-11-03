Ben Gvir Says Attorney General ‘Sabotaged Investigation’ Into Former IDF Legal Chief’s Case

Israel’s political and legal tensions deepened after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir claimed that evidence found on the cellphone of former IDF legal chief Sharon Afek links Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to alleged interference in the ongoing leak investigation.

Speaking during his Jewish Power faction meeting at the Knesset, Ben Gvir accused the attorney general of obstructing justice and protecting Afek, who was arrested earlier this week. “The attorney general did everything she could to sabotage the investigation so that the deep state would not be harmed,” he said. “The Military Advocate General lost her phone, and it is clear to everyone why that happened. She did not want the materials on that phone to be exposed.”

Ben Gvir told reporters that the recovered device contains evidence of coordination between Afek and Baharav-Miara. “If that phone is restored, the ground will shake,” he declared, calling on the police to recover the data. “When the contents are revealed, the truth will come out — truth that is essential to protect our heroic soldiers and the integrity of Israel’s justice system.”

The minister also accused Baharav-Miara of filing what he described as “a false affidavit” with the police alongside Afek, adding that the attorney general “used her position to pressure investigators and to ensure her colleague would not face consequences.”

Police sources have not confirmed any findings linking the attorney general to the investigation, and her office has not publicly commented on Ben Gvir’s remarks.

During the same address, Ben Gvir praised members of his faction for advancing his long-promised death penalty bill for terrorists, which passed its preliminary reading in the Knesset earlier in the day. “Every terrorist who murders a child, a woman, an elderly person — any human being — must know there is only one punishment,” he said. “It is not a matter of choice but of duty.”

He added that the bill was drafted to ensure that judges “can no longer evade their responsibility,” emphasizing that national security depends on restoring deterrence.

Ben Gvir’s remarks reflect the open front opened between his office and the attorney general’s, as well as within Israel’s broader legal establishment. His statements came just hours after media reports confirmed that police had taken Afek into custody following several days of uncertainty about her whereabouts.

The confrontation has fueled speculation over internal leaks from Israel’s top legal institutions and renewed criticism from opposition lawmakers who accuse Ben Gvir of politicizing law enforcement.

For now, the investigation into Afek’s conduct and the contents of her phone remains ongoing. But the minister’s public allegations against the country’s top legal officer mark a new escalation in a controversy that has already shaken Israel’s justice system and deepened the divide between its political and judicial powers.