Ben & Jerry’s Repudiates Sale of Its Products in West Bank
(Uziel302/Wikimedia Commons)
The Media Line Staff
11/16/2022

The board of directors of ice cream producer Ben & Jerry’s disavowed the sale of products emblazoned with the symbols of the company in the West Bank. The board said on Tuesday in a statement also sent to its parent company, Unilever, that such products “should not be confused with products produced and distributed by Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc.”

The statement also said that “Ben & Jerry’s position is clear: the sale of products bearing any Ben & Jerry’s insignia in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is against our values.”

Unilever announced over the summer that it sold its business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products, the current Israel-based licensee, and would allow the ice cream to be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank. The announcement came a year after the ice cream producer announced that it would no longer sell its product in what it called the Occupied Palestinian Territories, once its agreement with its Israeli distributor expires at the end of this year.

Unilever bought Ben & Jerry’s in 2000. Under the sale agreement, the board of Ben & Jerry’s is permitted to make decisions based on the company’s social mission independent of Unilever, but the parent company has the final say on business decisions.

In August, a federal judge rejected Ben & Jerry’s request to block the sale of its products in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

