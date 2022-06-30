The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ben & Jerry’s Will Continue To Be Sold in West Bank
(Uziel302/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Ben & Jerry's
Unilever
Simon Wiesenthal Center
Boycott
West Bank

Ben & Jerry’s Will Continue To Be Sold in West Bank

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2022

Ben & Jerry’s will continue to be sold in the West Bank, the multinational corporation Unilever announced, a year after the ice cream producer announced that it would no longer sell its product in what it called the Occupied Palestinian Territories, once its agreement with its Israeli distributor expires in 18 months. Unilever announced on Wednesday that it has sold its   business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, the owner of American Quality Products (AQP), the current Israel-based licensee. “The new arrangement means Ben & Jerry’s will be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank, under the full ownership of its current licensee,” Unilever said in a statement.

Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder and CEO of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, was informed of the decision personally in a phone call Wednesday morning from Unilever CEO Alan Jope, the organization said in a statement.   “We commend Unilever for finally doing the right thing and putting an end to the anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, and anti-peace boycott by extremists on Ben and Jerry’s Board,” Hier and Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC’s associate dean and director of Social Global Action, said in a joint statement.

“Unilever rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance,” Unilever said in its statement. “Antisemitism has no place in any society. We have never expressed any support for the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement and have no intention of changing that position.”

“We are aware of the Unilever announcement,” said Ben & Jerry’s in a statement. “While our parent company has taken this decision, we do not agree with it. Unilever’s arrangement means Ben and Jerry’s in Israel will be owned and operated by AQP. Our company will no longer profit from Ben & Jerry’s in Israel. We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry’s values for our ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the company added.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.