Bennett-Biden Meeting Postponed Until Friday Following Kabul Attack

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett scheduled for Thursday morning at the White House was postponed to Friday, the White House announced. The meeting on Thursday was canceled after twin explosions outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, in which 12 US servicemen were killed and at least 15 others injured. Biden reportedly was in the White House Situation Room at the time that the meeting was supposed to begin.

The bombing took place about an hour before the scheduled meeting. Israeli journalists at the White House to cover the meeting were asked to leave.

Sunday’s Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem has been canceled since Bennett and his delegation will not travel on the Jewish Sabbath and will have to remain in Washington for the weekend.