Bennett Meets UAE, Bahrain Diplomats at UNGA

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in New York on Sunday evening with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and UAE Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar. The meeting comes near the first anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords between the three countries and on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. It is Bennett’s first meeting with senior ministers from countries that signed on to the Abraham Accords.

During the meeting, Bennett told the ministers that in recent meetings he held with the king of Jordan and president of Egypt they both told him that they are “delighted with the relationship between our countries.” He added that: “We are stable and we believe in this relationship, and we want to expand it as much as possible.”

Marar said he expects trade between the UAE and Israel to reach almost $1 billion this year.