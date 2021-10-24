Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bennett, Putin Discuss Syria and Iran During Meeting in Sochi
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shake hands at the start of their meeting in Sochi, Russia on October 22, 2021. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Naftali Bennett
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Sochi
Iran
Syria

Bennett, Putin Discuss Syria and Iran During Meeting in Sochi

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2021

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi. The leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including coordinating their two countries’ activities in Iran and the Iranian nuclear threat. Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin of the New Hope Party accompanied Bennett and served as translator and advisor.

“President Putin and I discussed the situation in Syria, of course; in a certain way, the Russians are our neighbors to the north and it is important that we manage the delicate and complex situation there smoothly, without mishaps. We reached good and stable conclusions and I found President Putin to be attentive to Israel’s security needs. We also discussed the Iranian nuclear program, the advanced state of which worries everyone,” Bennett told his Cabinet at the weekly meeting Sunday morning.

“Relations between the two countries are very good but they can always be better. In this case, the potential for economic, scientific, cultural and technological cooperation is endless given the fact that there are approximately one million Russian-speakers in Israel,” Bennett also said.

Bennett returned to Israel early on Sunday from Sochi. He had been scheduled to return on Friday after a two-hour meeting with Putin, when the meeting ran for five hours, Bennett and his entourage had to stay over until late Saturday night to avoid traveling on the Jewish Sabbath, which is prohibited. The Sochi Chabad House reportedly handled the logistics of providing Sabbath meals and religious services.  Putin called Bennett after the end of the Sabbath and invited the prime minister his wife to visit St. Petersburg soon; Bennett accepted the invitation.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.