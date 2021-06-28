Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Bennett, Sisi Discuss Gaza Rebuilding, Israeli Hostages in First Call
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, September 2017. (Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology)
News Updates
Naftali Bennett
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Gaza

Bennett, Sisi Discuss Gaza Rebuilding, Israeli Hostages in First Call

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke for the first time since Bennett took office two weeks ago. They agreed to schedule an in-person meeting between them soon, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. They “also discussed the importance of advancing bilateral economic, commercial and civil cooperation.”

The two leaders discussed “a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues,” according to the statement.

“Prime Minister Bennett thanked President El-Sisi for his country’s important role in establishing stability, security and peace in the region, as well as on the Palestinian issue, with emphasis on its efforts to advance a solution on the issue of the captive and missing Israelis. The Egyptian President underscored the need to establish the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, with the goal of improving the civil and humanitarian situation of the residents of the Strip, and noted the need to resume the diplomatic process.”

Egypt has pledged $500 million for reconstruction in Gaza, as has Qatar, but Israel will not allow any reconstruction to begin taking place until some progress is made on recovering the remains of two Israeli soldiers and the return of two Israeli citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza. Hamas, which controls the coastal strip, refuses to link the two subjects.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.