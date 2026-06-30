BGU Study Finds Antibiotics Reverse Stem Cell Damage From Chronic Salmonella 

A course of antibiotics can completely reverse severe damage to the body’s blood-forming stem cells caused by chronic salmonella infections, according to a new study by researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, published in Cell Reports.

The study, led by Prof. Roi Gazit and Dr. Ofir Cohen of Ben-Gurion University’s (BGU) Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Genetics in the Faculty of Health Sciences, found that long-term salmonella infection leaves blood stem cells unable to regenerate healthy blood and immune systems. The researchers also found that eliminating the infection with antibiotics restored the cells’ function.

Blood stem cells, located in the bone marrow, produce all of the body’s blood and immune cells. While temporary infections have been shown to disrupt blood production, the researchers sought to determine how chronic bacterial infection affects these cells over time.

Using a long-term salmonella model, the team found that persistent infection caused severe stress throughout the body, including weight loss and a significantly enlarged spleen. Within 14 days of infection, the blood stem cells had lost nearly all of their regenerative capacity. When transplanted into a new host, the damaged cells were unable to establish themselves or rebuild a healthy blood system.

To determine why the cells failed, the researchers performed single-cell genetic mapping. They found that chronic infection forced normally dormant stem cells into continuous cycles of division, driving them into an exhausted state. The stem cells also became biased toward producing inflammatory white blood cells while displaying genetic activity associated with inflammation, stress, and cellular distress.

The study found that the process was fully reversible. After a curative course of antibiotics, the animals regained lost weight, enlarged spleens returned to normal size, and stem cells reverted to their dormant state. Laboratory tests showed the recovered cells once again functioned like healthy stem cells, successfully rebuilding blood and immune systems.

“Our findings introduce an important new rule for bone marrow transplants: cure the donor’s infection and let the stem cells rest before trying to transplant them,” the authors note. “By proving that adult stem cells can fully bounce back even after a severe, long-term bacterial challenge, this research highlights how critical it is to check a donor’s immune health to guarantee a successful transplant”.