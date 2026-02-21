Biblical Debate Between Ambassador Huckabee and Tucker Carlson Provokes Pushback From Arab Leaders

In an interview on the “Tucker Carlson Show” podcast, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee claimed that although he believed it was “fine” if Israel claimed extensive territory in the Middle East, citing a biblical interpretation, he insisted that Jerusalem is not attempting to do this.

Nonetheless, his remarks sparked strong criticism from Arab leaders.

The controversy began when Carlson and Ambassador Huckabee discussed a biblical verse that indicated land that including parts of Egypt, Syria and Iraq belonged to Israel.

Carlson observed the territory referenced was “basically the entire Middle East.” He continued: “Does Israel have the right to that land?”

“Not sure we’d go that far,” Huckabee replied. “It would be a big piece of land.”

Carlson repeated: “Does Israel have the right to that land?”

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee responded, but added, “I don’t think that’s what we’re talking about here today.”

Carlson asked: “You think it would be fine if the state of Israel took over all of Jordan?”

“They’re not trying to take over Jordan. They’re not trying to take over Syria. They’re not trying to take over Iraq or anywhere else, but they do want to protect their people,” Huckabee responded.

“I think you’re missing something because they’re not asking to go back to take all of that, but they are asking to at least take the land that they now occupy, they now live in, they now own legitimately, and it is a safe haven for them,” Huckabee added.

Arab governments reacted sharply on Saturday to remarks by Huckabee, describing them as inconsistent with diplomatic practice and international norms.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad al-Majali denounced the comments as “absurd and provocative statements,” saying they amounted to “an assault on the sovereignty of the countries of the region and a flagrant breach of international law.” Egypt’s Foreign Ministry likewise rejected the remarks, calling them a “blatant violation” of diplomatic norms and saying they ran counter to President Donald Trump’s stated vision for ending the war in Gaza.

The secretary-general of the Arab League, which represents 22 member states, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said Huckabee’s comments were at odds with long-standing US policy positions. Palestinian officials also weighed in, urging the Trump administration to adopt a “clear and explicit stance” in response to the statements.

The White House and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment.