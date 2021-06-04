Biden Adds UK Queen, Turkish President to Itinerary in First Trip Abroad

The White House on Thursday announced that President Joe Biden will meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Queen Elizabeth during his first overseas trip in office next week, along with a previously announced sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president will travel to Europe next Thursday to participate in the G-7, NATO and European Union summits. The six-day trip will “highlight America’s commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The new administration has signaled it intends to strike a harsher tone with Moscow and Ankara, with Biden warning Putin against further election interference and cyberattacks against the US in April, and officially recognizing the Armenian genocide, to the chagrin of Erdoğan.