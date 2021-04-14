Biden Administration Agrees to $23 Billion Weapons Sale to UAE

The United States will sell more than $23 billion in weapons to the United Arab Emirates. The Biden administration informed Congress that it would proceed with the sale agreed to by the previous administration just hours before former President Donald Trump left office, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed congressional aides. The sale includes F-35 advanced fighter jets, armed drones, and air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.

The arms deals, made as part of the Abraham Accords under which the UAE normalized relations with Israel, had been on hold as the Biden administration reviewed them.

Israel, which the US has pledged to help maintain a qualitative military edge in the region, did not object to the sales.

The weapons would be delivered in about 2025, according to Reuters, citing the State Department.