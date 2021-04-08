Biden Administration Reinstates $235 Million in Aid to Palestinians

The Biden administration has reinstated some aid to the Palestinians. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday said that the US will provide $235 million in aid to the Palestinians, including $150 million funneled through the United Nations refugee relief agency, the UNRWA; $75 million in economic and development assistance; and $10 million for peace-building programs.

Blinken also reiterated the US priority “to advance toward a negotiated two-state solution.”

The administration of former President Donald Trump halted funding to the UNRWA, calling the agency corrupt. The United States last gave money to the agency in 2017, when it transferred $365 million. Blinken suggested on Wednesday that the US would call for reforms in the agency, Reuters reported.

The Biden administration earlier this month announced that it would provide $15 million in COVID-19 assistance to the Palestinians.