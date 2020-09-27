Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

California Sen. Kamala Harris hugs Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after endorsing him at a campaign rally in Detroit on March 9. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden Likens Trump to Nazi Propagandist Goebbels, Again

Michael Friedson
09/27/2020

Joe Biden, Democratic nominee for the U.S. Presidency, in an interview with U.S. television network MSNBC, compared U.S. President Donald Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. “He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,” Biden said in the interview. He was answering a question about how he would confront repeated false accusations from Trump that he’s a socialist. In the 1930s and 1940 the Nazi regime commonly used a technique known as the “Big Lie,” coined by Adolph Hitler in his treatise “Mein Kampf,” that involved repeating a colossal falsehood until the public came to believe it was true. Biden had compared Trump to Goebbels once before, when he called for the president’s impeachment in October 2019. The Republic Jewish Coalition, in response, called on Biden “to retract and apologize for that egregious comment.”

 

 

