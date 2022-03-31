The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Biden Offers Condolences Over Terror Attacks in Call With Bennett
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and US President Joe Biden. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Naftali Bennett
Joe Biden

Biden Offers Condolences Over Terror Attacks in Call With Bennett

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2022

US President Joe Biden offered his condolences over the deaths of 11 people in three recent terror attacks in Israel during a phone call on Wednesday night with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“The president emphasized that the United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel,” according to a readout of the call issued by the White House. “The president offered all appropriate assistance to our Israeli allies as they confront threats to their citizens.”

The White House noted that the leaders “discussed the importance of regional partnerships, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit, in promoting security and improving the lives of people across the Middle East.”

Bennett thanked President Biden “for standing with the people of Israel,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. The statement also noted that the leaders discussed a number of issues “including Iran and its regional aggression.”

