Biden Taps Michael Ratney for US Envoy to Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden has selected career diplomat Michael Ratney to serve as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The White House announced Biden’s intent to nominate Ratney in a statement on Friday.

Ratney was previously the chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the US special envoy for Syria. He previously served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Doha and has worked in Mexico City, Baghdad, Beirut, Casablanca, Bridgetown, and Washington.

There has not been a US ambassador in Saudi Arabia since January 2021. Ratney’s appointment comes as ties between the US and Saudi Arabia have been strained over US intelligence that the Saudi de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and over the US decision to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.