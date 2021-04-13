Support Our Future Leaders

Biden To Announce Full Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team; Afghan National Army soldiers; and members of the Afghan Border Patrol train on Forward Operating Base Fortress. in the Konar province of Afghanistan in 2008. (U.S. Army/ Sgt. Johnny R. Aragon)
News Updates
Afghanistan
US troop withdrawal
Joe Biden

Biden To Announce Full Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2021

President Joe Biden plans to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, according to reports citing unnamed US officials. Biden is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

The decision means that US forces will remain in Afghanistan past the May 1 deadline agreed to with the Taliban by former President Donald Trump.  There are currently supposed to be 2,500 US troops in Afghanistan, though the Post reported that the number fluctuates and there are up to 3,500 US troops there now. There also are some 7,000 foreign troops there supporting the US-led coalition.

Biden said in an interview last month that meeting the May 1 deadline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan will be “tough” but that it “could happen.” Biden has pledged to end the conflict and remove US troops from Afghanistan.

Trump cut the deal to remove the troops with the Taliban in February 2020. In exchange, the Taliban agreed to cut ties to Al-Qaida and stop its attack on American targets. The deal to end the two-decade-long conflict also included negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government leading to a power-sharing agreement, which are currently stalled.

