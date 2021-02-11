Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Biden Will Call Bibi Soon, Press Secretary Says
Then-US vice president Joe Biden (left) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in March 2016 during a visit to Israel. (US Embassy in Israel)
News Updates
Joe Biden
Binyamin Netanyahu
phone call

Biden Will Call Bibi Soon, Press Secretary Says

The Media Line Staff
02/11/2021

US President Joe Biden will talk with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “soon,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday in answer to a journalist’s question during the daily news briefing.

The question comes as frustration has grown in Jerusalem over when Biden will call the leader of the United States; main ally in the region, and in response to a tweet from a Netanyahu confidante calling on Biden to call the prime minister and offering his phone number.

“The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu. He’s obviously somebody that he has a long-standing relationship with,” Psaki said. “Obviously there’s an important relationship that the United States has with Israel on the security front and as a key partner in the region,” she also said, adding: “He’ll be talking with him soon – I don’t have a specific date or time for you on that call yet.”

