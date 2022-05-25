Biden Will Keep Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Foreign Terror List

US President Joe Biden made the decision to keep Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Foreign Terror Organization List a month ago and told Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about it in a phone call on April 24. Politico reported on Tuesday that Biden had finalized the decision, which has been a sticking point in negotiations between Iran and the world powers over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Bennett confirmed the report in a statement commending the administration on Tuesday night. “President Biden is a true friend of Israel who is committed to its strength and security. Over the past few months, we made our stance clear — the IRGC is the world’s largest terror organization, involved in planning and carrying out deadly acts of terror and destabilizing the Middle East. This is the right, moral and correct decision by President Biden, who updated me on this decision during our last conversation. For this I thank him, ” the statement said.

Former President Donald Trump designated the IRGC a terrorist organization in 2019 after he pulled the US out of the JCPOA, part of a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran. Iran has said it will not return to the nuclear deal unless the guard is removed from the list. The Biden administration has made the revival of the nuclear deal an important priority.