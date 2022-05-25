The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Biden Will Keep Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Foreign Terror List
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps exhibits its tanks during a parade in September 2012. (Mohammad Sadegh Heydari via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Iran
Naftali Bennett
Joe Biden

Biden Will Keep Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Foreign Terror List

The Media Line Staff
05/25/2022

US President Joe Biden made the decision to keep Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Foreign Terror Organization List a month ago and told Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about it in a phone call on April 24. Politico reported on Tuesday that Biden had finalized the decision, which has been a sticking point in negotiations between Iran and the world powers over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Bennett confirmed the report in a statement commending the administration on Tuesday night. “President Biden is a true friend of Israel who is committed to its strength and security. Over the past few months, we made our stance clear — the IRGC is the world’s largest terror organization, involved in planning and carrying out deadly acts of terror and destabilizing the Middle East.  This is the right, moral and correct decision by President Biden, who updated me on this decision during our last conversation. For this I thank him, ” the statement said.

Former President Donald Trump designated the IRGC a terrorist organization in 2019 after he pulled the US out of the JCPOA, part of a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.  Iran has said it will not return to the nuclear deal unless the guard is removed from the list. The Biden administration has made the revival of the nuclear deal an important priority.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.