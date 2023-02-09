Bill To Restrict Freedom of Worship At Western Wall Stalled

The new Israeli government said late Thursday afternoon that it would not bring to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation a bill proposed by the Shas party that would impose new restrictions on freedom of worship at the Western Wall, criminalizing mixed-gender prayer and banning visitors from wearing attire deemed immodest by ultra-Orthodox standards. News about the bill began circulating earlier on Thursday, causing an uproar from many quarters.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who heads the largest party in the government, issued a statement Thursday afternoon meant to reassure the public. “The status quo at the Kotel, which is precious to the entire nation of Israel, will continue to be as it is today. I spoke with my colleagues, the party chairmen, and everyone can agree that the law isn’t going to come to a vote right now,” Netanyahu said.

The bill, filed by Shas MK Uriel Busso, would shut down the pluralistic prayer area and criminalize mixed-gender prayer anywhere at the Western Wall, as well as make playing music or singing at the site without prior approval a criminal offense. The bill stipulates that it would become prohibited to “hold a ceremony, including a religious ceremony, not in accordance with the site’s traditions, that harms the feelings of the worshipers in relation to the site.” The “site’s traditions” are defined in the bill as being set by the ultra-Orthodox-led Chief Rabbinate.

Violations could be punished by removal from the premises and a six-month jail sentence, a fine of 10,000 shekels (around $2,900), or both.

The bill has drawn fierce condemnation from opposition figures, liberal rights groups, and others, with Women of the Wall calling it an “outrage” and vowing to continue to pray in accordance with its customs. “The implication of the law is that for the first time, women will be prevented by law from praying according to their customs and anyone who doesn’t accept the authority of the Rabbinate will simply become a criminal,” said Women of the Wall.