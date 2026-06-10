Bipartisan Lawmakers, Faith Leaders Gather on Capitol Hill for Jerusalem Day Celebration 

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosted its annual Jerusalem Day celebration on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, bringing together lawmakers, faith leaders, and supporters of the US-Israel relationship to mark the reunification of Jerusalem and reaffirm support for the city as Israel’s capital.

The event was organized by the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, which is co-chaired by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), and Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).

Participants included Members of Congress, Jewish and Christian leaders, and advocates of the US-Israel alliance. Senator Ted Cruz, White House Faith Office Head Paula White, Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Leo Terrell, Pastor Larry Huch, and a senior Israeli official were expected to attend and address the gathering.

Organizers said the event highlighted bipartisan American support for Jerusalem and the relationship between the United States and Israel. The gathering also focused on faith-based diplomacy and cooperation between Jewish and Christian communities.

“On Jerusalem Day, we join Israel in celebrating the 1967 restoration of its ancient capital city to Israeli sovereignty. This was a great day for the Jewish people and for everyone who believes in the right of every nation to exercise its sovereignty within secure borders,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said, “As Co-Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus, I am honored to join the Jerusalem Day Reception celebrating Jerusalem as Israel’s unified capital city.”

“For more than 3,000 years, Jerusalem has been the eternal capital of the Jewish people, the holy city to the three Abrahamic faiths and today is unique for its faith and history woven into the very fabric of the city. It is a place where people of diverse backgrounds and religions prosper together. I am proud to celebrate its enduring significance and the unbreakable bond between the people of the United States and Israel,” Schneider added.

Jordanna McMillan, Israel Allies Foundation US Director, said recognition of Jerusalem and the relocation of the US Embassy to the city affirm “our shared Judeo-Christian values, commitment to religious freedom, and a strategic partnership that advances America’s interests in a more stable Middle East.”

The Israel Allies Foundation said it coordinates the activities of more than 1600 legislators through 64 parliamentary caucuses worldwide in support of faith-based diplomacy and Israel.