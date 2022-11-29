Donate
Bird Flu Found on Turkey Farm in Israel
Bird Flu Found on Turkey Farm in Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2022

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry said Monday that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected at a turkey farm in the village of Beit Herut in the Hefer Valley, around 20 miles north of Tel Aviv. As a result, the ministry quarantined all chicken coops within 6 miles of the infected coop and urged the public to buy eggs only if they are packaged and labeled and only from regulated markets. The ministry also told breeders to keep their birds indoors, which reduces the risk of infection from wild birds. The ministry said it also found bird flu in a turkey coop last week but that it had detected no epidemiological link between the two cases.

