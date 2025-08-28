Blair, Kushner Join White House Gaza Talks, Officials Call It ‘Simple Policy Meeting’  

US President Donald Trump convened a White House policy session on Wednesday on the war in Gaza, joined by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as Middle East envoy during his first term.

A senior White House official stated that the group reviewed a wide range of issues, including increasing humanitarian aid deliveries, the ongoing hostage crisis, and potential post-war arrangements. While US special envoy Steve Witkoff described the gathering on Fox News as a “large meeting” focused on a comprehensive Gaza plan, the official characterized it as “simply a policy meeting,” of the sort Trump frequently holds. “The White House frequently holds policy meetings on a variety of issues, including Israel and Gaza. We have nothing additional to share at this time,” the official told The Times of Israel.

Blair has been circulating his own post-war proposals in recent months and was reported to have met both Witkoff and Kushner to coordinate ideas. The former British leader also conferred with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July. Kushner visited Israel earlier this month for consultations on the conflict.

The talks took place as Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, met with senior US officials in Washington. Shortly afterward, Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, thanking the Trump administration for its support. According to an Israeli readout, the two discussed Iran, the Gaza war, and efforts at the United Nations to counter measures seen as hostile to Israel.

Trump has expressed impatience with the fighting, telling aides, “I can’t watch it anymore. It’s a terrible thing.” Still, he has backed Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City, even as critics warn such a move would endanger hostages. The administration has also aligned with Israel in opposing partial hostage deals. Hamas recently accepted a phased release proposal, but US and Israeli officials insist the group stalled negotiations by adding conditions.