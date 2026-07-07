18 Wounded in Blasts Near Macron’s Hotel During Syria Visit

Eighteen people, including four police officers, were injured in the explosions that struck Damascus on Tuesday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting the Syrian capital, Syria’s state news agency reported.

Explosions were reported near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying during his visit to Damascus on Tuesday, but the Elysee said the French leader was unaware of the blasts and continued with his scheduled meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

A security source said the explosions occurred close to Macron’s hotel. The Elysee said the president did not hear the blasts and later met Sharaa at the Syrian Presidential Palace.

Syrian newspaper Al-Watan and Syria TV reported that two explosions were heard in the area. The reports said a large plume of smoke was visible from the scene.

Videos widely shared on social media showed a vehicle engulfed in flames and blood stains on a nearby street.

The number of casualties was not immediately known, and no group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosions.

Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday, becoming the first Western European head of state to visit Syria since the country’s new authorities assumed power in December 2024.

He was welcomed at the airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who also received French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Soon after arriving, Macron reaffirmed France’s support for Syria in a message posted online.

“I have come to express France’s commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbors,” Macron wrote.

“Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace.”

State television later reported that Macron and al-Sharaa held their planned meeting at the presidential palace despite the earlier explosions.

Macron’s trip follows other high-profile visits to Damascus this year, including those by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The visit marks the first by a Western European leader since Syria’s new leadership took office, while the cause of Tuesday’s explosions and those responsible remained unclear.