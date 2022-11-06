Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Affirms Commitment to 2 States in Call With Abbas
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Ramallah, West Bank on May 25, 2021. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Antony Blinken
Palestinian-Israeli conflict
two-state solution

Blinken Affirms Commitment to 2 States in Call With Abbas

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2022

The US State Department said on Saturday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the US commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict in a conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The two spoke by phone of Friday, days after Israel’s fourth national election in five years gave a clear victory to right wing parties, bolstered by the far right.

The statement from the State Department said that Blinken “discussed joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom.” It also noted that Blinken “underscored his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, and emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently.”

For his part, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA, Abbas briefed Blinken on “Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people in cities, villages, and refugee camps, including the blockades, extrajudicial killings, home demolitions and settlement construction, in addition to settlers’ violence, and violations carried out against the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites.” Abbas also “reiterated his demand for the US administration to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to stop these crimes committed against the Palestinian people, land, and holy sites,” according to the report.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.