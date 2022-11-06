Blinken Affirms Commitment to 2 States in Call With Abbas

The US State Department said on Saturday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed the US commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict in a conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The two spoke by phone of Friday, days after Israel’s fourth national election in five years gave a clear victory to right wing parties, bolstered by the far right.

The statement from the State Department said that Blinken “discussed joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom.” It also noted that Blinken “underscored his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, and emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently.”

For his part, according to the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA, Abbas briefed Blinken on “Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people in cities, villages, and refugee camps, including the blockades, extrajudicial killings, home demolitions and settlement construction, in addition to settlers’ violence, and violations carried out against the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites.” Abbas also “reiterated his demand for the US administration to compel the Israeli occupation authorities to stop these crimes committed against the Palestinian people, land, and holy sites,” according to the report.