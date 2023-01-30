Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blinken Arrives in Israel for Meetings, Condemns Terror Attacks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, greets Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Blinken's arrival to Ben-Gurion Airport, Israel, Jan. 30, 2023. (Natan Weil/GPO)
News Updates
Antony Blinken
Binyamin Netanyahu
Eli Cohen

Blinken Arrives in Israel for Meetings, Condemns Terror Attacks

The Media Line Staff
01/30/2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday afternoon after spending about 24 hours in Egypt. He was greeted at Ben-Gurion airport near Tel Aviv by Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. Cohen thanked Blinken for his condemnations of the weekend attacks in Jerusalem and emphasized the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States, according to a statement from his office. He also spoke with him about the importance of the joint fight against the Iranian nuclear program and discussed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords to other Arab countries.

Blinken noted in his remarks upon arrival that it is “the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them. That is the only way to halt the rising tide of violence that has taken too many lives, too many Israelis, too many Palestinians.” He also condemned the terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday night, saying: “To take an innocent life in an act of terrorism is always a heinous crime, but to target people outside their place of worship is especially shocking. We condemn it in the strongest terms. We condemn all those who celebrate these and any other acts of terrorism that take civilian lives no matter who the victim is or what they believe.”

Blinken will first meet Netanyahu and then Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday in Jerusalem; he also is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during a visit to Ramallah in the West Bank on Tuesday.

Among the issues that Blinken and Netanyahu reportedly will discuss is the nearly non-existent nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers.

The visit comes a day after Iran announced that a mysterious drone attack targeted an weapons factory in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.